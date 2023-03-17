Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Envestnet from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.63.

Envestnet stock opened at $53.16 on Thursday. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $84.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Envestnet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Envestnet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Envestnet by 0.4% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 40,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Envestnet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Envestnet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

