Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Envestnet from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.63.
Envestnet Stock Down 1.1 %
Envestnet stock opened at $53.16 on Thursday. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $84.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.69.
Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.
