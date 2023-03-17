Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $74.40

Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.40 ($0.91) and traded as low as GBX 74.06 ($0.90). Epwin Group shares last traded at GBX 76.50 ($0.93), with a volume of 30,438 shares changing hands.

Epwin Group Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £107.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 825.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 76.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 74.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.27.

Epwin Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Epwin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epwin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.