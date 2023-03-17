Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Equinor ASA from $376.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Equinor ASA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $318.63.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQNR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,776,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,492. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.96. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 6,737.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after buying an additional 137,650 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.