Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Equinor ASA from $376.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Equinor ASA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $318.63.
Equinor ASA Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EQNR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,776,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,492. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.96. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67.
Equinor ASA Company Profile
Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.
