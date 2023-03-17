Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Shares Up 1.6%

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.63. 102,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 66,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Eskay Mining Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$115.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Eskay Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eskay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eskay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.