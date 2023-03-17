Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) CFO Michael Lacapria Buys 1,500 Shares

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) CFO Michael Lacapria bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Esquire Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ESQ stock traded down $2.08 on Friday, reaching $36.50. 75,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,235. The company has a market cap of $297.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.98. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $48.13.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $25.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Esquire Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Esquire Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Esquire Financial by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Esquire Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.