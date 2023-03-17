ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.94

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and traded as low as $2.82. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 44,677 shares traded.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on ESSA Pharma from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77.

ESSA Pharma ( NASDAQ:EPIX Get Rating ) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. As a group, analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in ESSA Pharma by 24.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ESSA Pharma by 41.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the second quarter worth $82,000.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

