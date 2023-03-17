Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays cut Essent Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Essent Group from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essent Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essent Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.20.

Essent Group Trading Down 2.4 %

ESNT opened at $37.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average is $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $45.01.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.56 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 83.07% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $108,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,746.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $108,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,746.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 247,293 shares in the company, valued at $11,128,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,728,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after acquiring an additional 815,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,395,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,829,000 after acquiring an additional 794,094 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at $17,606,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,736,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,403,000 after acquiring an additional 415,855 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

