Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Receives $276.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $276.75.

ETTYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Essity AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Essity AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essity AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 254 to SEK 289 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Handelsbanken raised Essity AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Essity AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ETTYF opened at $26.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.48. Essity AB has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Essity AB (publ) Company Profile

Essity AB engages in the development, production, and marketing of personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other Operations. The Personal Care segment offers incontinence products, baby care, feminine care, and medical solutions.

