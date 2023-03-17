Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Receives $276.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYFGet Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $276.75.

ETTYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Essity AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Essity AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essity AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 254 to SEK 289 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Handelsbanken raised Essity AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Essity AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ETTYF opened at $26.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.48. Essity AB has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Essity AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essity AB engages in the development, production, and marketing of personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other Operations. The Personal Care segment offers incontinence products, baby care, feminine care, and medical solutions.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF)

