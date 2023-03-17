Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Director Leslie Gillin Sells 3,759 Shares

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) Director Leslie Gillin sold 3,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $254,183.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,364.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Establishment Labs Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,343. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $93.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.31.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.16. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 422.08% and a negative net margin of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $43.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Establishment Labs

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 2,021.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,788,000 after purchasing an additional 399,303 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 42.5% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 578,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,578,000 after buying an additional 172,494 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 658,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,257,000 after buying an additional 162,798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,854,000 after acquiring an additional 149,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,560,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESTA. Stephens increased their target price on Establishment Labs from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.86.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It generates income from customers in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Motiva Ergonomix, and Motiva Ergonomix2.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.