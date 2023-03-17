ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Holdings Raised by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.20. 8,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,136. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.30. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $59.83.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

