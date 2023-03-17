Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Short Interest Update

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,380,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the February 13th total of 13,370,000 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.67.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Trading Down 0.3 %

Etsy stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.43. 3,548,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,348,291. Etsy has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $151.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total transaction of $2,770,339.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,615.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $136,866.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total value of $2,770,339.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,615.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,542 shares of company stock valued at $10,731,872 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 400.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

