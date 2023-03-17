Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.67.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Trading Up 0.3 %

ETSY stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,617,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,065. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of -18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Etsy has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $151.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.12 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total value of $2,770,339.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,615.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total value of $2,770,339.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,615.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,542 shares of company stock worth $10,731,872 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Etsy by 42,025.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,229,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,287,000 after buying an additional 1,226,723 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after buying an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,052,000. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,683,000 after buying an additional 839,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Etsy by 1,044.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 886,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,137,000 after buying an additional 808,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.