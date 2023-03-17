Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ESEA. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Euroseas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Univest Sec decreased their price objective on shares of Euroseas from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Euroseas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

ESEA traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.97. 53,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,342. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $120.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67. Euroseas has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.58%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Euroseas by 27.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,013 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Euroseas by 19.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Euroseas by 20.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Euroseas by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Euroseas during the first quarter worth about $766,000. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. The company also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

