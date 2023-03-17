Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL) Insider Buys A$33,900.00 in Stock

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL – Get Rating) insider Robin Romero purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.13 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,900.00 ($22,600.00).

Euroz Hartleys Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Euroz Hartleys Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Euroz Hartleys Group’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Euroz Hartleys Group

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited, a diversified financial services company, provides stockbroking, corporate finance, funds management, investing, financial advisory, and wealth management services to private, institutional, and corporate clients primarily in Australia. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Funds Management segments.

