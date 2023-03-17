Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Short Interest Up 8.0% in February

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the February 13th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.87. Evans Bancorp has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $40.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Evans Bancorp Increases Dividend

Evans Bancorp ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 million. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 13.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evans Bancorp will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.64. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.92%.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

