Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Cut to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
EVLO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Evelo Biosciences from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital cut Evelo Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Evelo Biosciences Stock Down 5.1 %
Shares of EVLO stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61. Evelo Biosciences has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evelo Biosciences
About Evelo Biosciences
Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.
