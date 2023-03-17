Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $382.00.

Everest Re Group stock traded down $13.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $341.18. 143,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,779. Everest Re Group has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $394.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 45.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 43.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 165,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,939,000 after acquiring an additional 122,158 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,139,000. Finally, Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

