Everscale (EVER) Trading Up 4.1% This Week

Everscale (EVER) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Everscale has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Everscale coin can currently be bought for $0.0943 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everscale has a market cap of $163.85 million and approximately $6.29 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000308 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.34 or 0.00368184 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,075.02 or 0.26760928 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,049,945,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,738,233,453 coins. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

