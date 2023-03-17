EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 229,700 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the February 13th total of 247,800 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

EVI Industries Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVI opened at $19.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $240.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 0.30. EVI Industries has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $26.92.

Institutional Trading of EVI Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in EVI Industries by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 22,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EVI Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 294,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in EVI Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in EVI Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,841,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in EVI Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVI Industries Company Profile

EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. It provides services through the distribution of commercial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, industrial boilers, and related parts, supplies, and technical services. The company was founded on June 13, 1963 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

