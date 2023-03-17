Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,090,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the February 13th total of 6,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

AQUA stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.97. 377,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,131. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 77.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Evoqua Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $51.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AQUA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Insider Activity at Evoqua Water Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evoqua Water Technologies

In other news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 6,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $326,972.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,394,500.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 735,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 86,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 26,844 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $859,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

