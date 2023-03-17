Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EXPE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expedia Group from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.45.

EXPE traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.08. 1,322,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,547. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $203.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

