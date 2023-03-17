Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPD. BNP Paribas began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $107.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.27. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $119.90. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

