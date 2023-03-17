Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 251,964 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 169,697 shares.The stock last traded at $95.20 and had previously closed at $98.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 0.65.

Exponent Increases Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $112.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.47 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Exponent’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $36,134.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,487.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exponent news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $36,134.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,487.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total transaction of $106,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,015.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,275 shares of company stock valued at $455,120 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 152.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 66.9% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.