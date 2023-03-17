F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on F5 from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.21.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Stock Down 0.6 %

FFIV traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.09. The company had a trading volume of 306,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,151. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.90. F5 has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $217.41.

Insider Activity at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.59 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that F5 will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $36,809.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $320,267.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,125,854.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $36,809.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,294. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of F5

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in F5 by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in F5 by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of F5 by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $82,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter valued at $327,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.