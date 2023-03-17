FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $450.14.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS traded up $4.48 on Thursday, reaching $409.68. 54,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,375. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $419.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.64. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $504.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.42%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total value of $1,238,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,268.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,350 shares of company stock worth $2,646,724 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Stories

