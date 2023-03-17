Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Fanhua Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of FANH traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,878. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.41. Fanhua has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $452.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fanhua

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Fanhua by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fanhua by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,109 shares in the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

