Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) Short Interest Up 10.9% in February

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 115,590,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the February 13th total of 104,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 26.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49,090 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50,979 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 688.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 50,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44,276 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance

Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock remained flat at $0.42 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 55,815,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,142,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $265.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

