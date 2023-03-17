Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) is Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises approximately 2.9% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Fastenal by 82.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,437,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,307 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Fastenal by 1,298.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,663,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,592,000 after buying an additional 1,544,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Fastenal by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,427,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,106 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $57,056,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth $53,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fastenal Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FAST. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

FAST traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,915,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,649. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

See Also

