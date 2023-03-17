Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,660,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the February 13th total of 16,850,000 shares. Approximately 20.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 45,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $240,552.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,748.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 45,907 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $240,552.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,748.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $57,205.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,125.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,708 shares of company stock worth $396,710 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 301,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000.

Fate Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,792,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,235. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $43.12. The firm has a market cap of $546.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.21.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.55% and a negative return on equity of 50.86%. The business had revenue of $44.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FATE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $35.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.69.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

