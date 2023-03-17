Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 471,900 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the February 13th total of 510,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CEO Ryan Martin sold 66,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $94,756.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,691,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,223.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,124 shares of company stock valued at $113,789. Insiders own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 397,737 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

NYSE FATH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,063. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

