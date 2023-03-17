FC Advisory LLC Acquires 2,654 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.18. The stock had a trading volume of 690,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,375. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.82 and its 200-day moving average is $105.23. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $111.09.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

