FC Advisory LLC Acquires 444 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.0% of FC Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.1% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.75. 1,188,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,320,773. The company has a market cap of $266.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $233.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.93.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.