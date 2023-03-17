FC Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

FC Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,563 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,728,000 after buying an additional 1,001,870 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,684,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,677,000 after buying an additional 121,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,416,000 after buying an additional 50,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,232,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,323,000 after acquiring an additional 43,179 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,820,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,949. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $127.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.76.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.