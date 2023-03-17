FC Advisory LLC Has $574,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 55.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.06. 16,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,264. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $129.76.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.