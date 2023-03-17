FC Advisory LLC Purchases 19,055 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.3% of FC Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,490 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,436,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,314 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,367,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,615 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,433,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,018,000 after buying an additional 828,601 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,497,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,138,637. The company has a market cap of $101.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.85.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.