FC Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 5,518 iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

FC Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IUSG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSG traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,072. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $76.95 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.67.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

