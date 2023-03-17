FC Advisory LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

FC Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blooom Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.46. The company had a trading volume of 214,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,815. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.96. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $243.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

