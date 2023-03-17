FDM Group (LON:FDM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

FDM Group (LON:FDM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,250 ($15.23) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities cut FDM Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.19) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Wednesday.

Get FDM Group alerts:

FDM Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of LON:FDM traded down GBX 15 ($0.18) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 795 ($9.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,307. FDM Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 591 ($7.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,162 ($14.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 809.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 738.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £868.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,650.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity at FDM Group

About FDM Group

In other FDM Group news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 63 shares of FDM Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 787 ($9.59) per share, for a total transaction of £495.81 ($604.28). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 186 shares of company stock valued at $148,657. 17.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.