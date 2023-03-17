Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the February 13th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 622,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.13.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In other news, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $388,578.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,036,979.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,417 shares of company stock valued at $833,461 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 310.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 158.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. Federated Hermes has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.44.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.60%.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.