FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $242.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $222.00 to $242.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FedEx from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

FedEx stock traded up $16.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,603,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.61.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

