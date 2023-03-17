FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Increased to $269.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $257.00 to $269.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.83% from the stock’s current price.

FDX has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $222.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $225.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.13.

FedEx Stock Up 4.5 %

FDX opened at $204.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76.

Insider Activity

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

