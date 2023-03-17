Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3,651.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 55,362 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.82. The company had a trading volume of 212,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,243. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.14. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.19 and a fifty-two week high of $127.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.57.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

