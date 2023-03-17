Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Position Lessened by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ONEQ. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 160.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 226.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $93,000.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $45.88 on Friday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.52 and a fifty-two week high of $57.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

