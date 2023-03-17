Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
FNF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.00.
Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FNF traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.54. The stock had a trading volume of 257,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,279. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.36. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $50.50.
Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 44.23%.
Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Financial
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $112,133,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 491.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,533,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,834 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,044,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,584,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.
About Fidelity National Financial
Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.
