Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.91.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $52.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $49.14 and a 1 year high of $106.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.06 and a 200-day moving average of $72.38.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -7.37%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Further Reading

