FidoMeta 24 Hour Volume Tops $0.73 (FMC)

FidoMeta (FMC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. FidoMeta has a total market cap of $191.13 million and $0.73 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FidoMeta token can now be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FidoMeta has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FidoMeta Token Profile

FidoMeta’s genesis date was March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for FidoMeta is fidometa.io. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FidoMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.012742 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

