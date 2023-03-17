Financial Review: DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) and Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT)

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) and DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Lument Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.5%. DigitalBridge Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Lument Finance Trust pays out 120.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. DigitalBridge Group pays out -1.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lument Finance Trust and DigitalBridge Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lument Finance Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60 DigitalBridge Group 0 2 3 1 2.83

Risk and Volatility

Lument Finance Trust presently has a consensus target price of $2.90, indicating a potential upside of 51.04%. DigitalBridge Group has a consensus target price of $22.43, indicating a potential upside of 104.08%. Given DigitalBridge Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DigitalBridge Group is more favorable than Lument Finance Trust.

Lument Finance Trust has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigitalBridge Group has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.6% of Lument Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Lument Finance Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lument Finance Trust and DigitalBridge Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lument Finance Trust 21.88% 7.06% 1.09% DigitalBridge Group -28.11% -3.27% -1.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lument Finance Trust and DigitalBridge Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lument Finance Trust $36.19 million 2.77 $10.53 million $0.20 9.60 DigitalBridge Group $1.14 billion 1.54 -$321.80 million ($2.59) -4.24

Lument Finance Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DigitalBridge Group. DigitalBridge Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lument Finance Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors. The Corporate and Other segment refers to the investment and corporate level activities. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

