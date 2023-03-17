Financial Survey: Volcon (VLCN) vs. Its Rivals

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) is one of 66 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Volcon to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Volcon and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00 Volcon Competitors 844 2214 3040 137 2.40

Volcon currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 331.65%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 42.02%. Given Volcon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Volcon is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volcon -752.75% -403.75% -153.82% Volcon Competitors -4,074.73% -25.00% -11.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Volcon and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Volcon and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Volcon $4.55 million -$34.24 million -0.96 Volcon Competitors $44.46 billion $2.45 billion 12.68

Volcon’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Volcon. Volcon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of Volcon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.1% of Volcon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Volcon has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volcon’s competitors have a beta of 1.51, meaning that their average stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Volcon competitors beat Volcon on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Volcon

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

