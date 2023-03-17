Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Shares Down 3.4%

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.12. Approximately 19,753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 39,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Fire & Flower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Fire & Flower from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Fire & Flower Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$52.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Fire & Flower Company Profile

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Retail, Wholesale and Logistics, and Digital Platform segments. The Retail segment sells cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

