First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

First Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FNLC traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $26.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,032. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $32.05. The company has a market capitalization of $295.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.46.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.33 million during the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 35.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancorp

About First Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 49.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

