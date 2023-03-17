First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
First Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FNLC traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $26.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,032. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $32.05. The company has a market capitalization of $295.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.46.
First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.33 million during the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 35.47%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancorp
About First Bancorp
The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Bancorp (FNLC)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.